Johnson

Roy Johnson, of Killeen, addressed the Killeen ISD school board Tuesday evening. Johnson said he's being pushed out of the bus driving position he's held for the past 13 years as he fights stage IV cancer.

 Screenshot

A Killeen ISD bus driver who garnered attention this week following an emotional speech to the Killeen school board returned to work Friday.

Killeen Independent School District bus driver Roy Johnson, who has worked for KISD for 13 years, reported for work again Friday as a bus monitor — a position he happily accepted as he continues his fight against stage IV metastatic gastric cancer.

KISD

Killeen ISD bus driver Roy Johnson said he misses his students and coworkers. Johnson has been unable to drive a bus since his cancer diagnosis in March.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.