Roy Johnson, of Killeen, addressed the Killeen ISD school board Tuesday evening. Johnson said he's being pushed out of the bus driving position he's held for the past 13 years as he fights stage IV cancer.
A Killeen ISD bus driver who garnered attention this week following an emotional speech to the Killeen school board returned to work Friday.
Killeen Independent School District bus driver Roy Johnson, who has worked for KISD for 13 years, reported for work again Friday as a bus monitor — a position he happily accepted as he continues his fight against stage IV metastatic gastric cancer.
Earlier in the week, Johnson told the KISD board of trustees he was instructed not to return to work in August, after providing a note from his doctor confirming his cancer is stable and he is healthy enough to return to work.
After the Herald reported the situation, Johnson was told by KISD he could return to work with additional documentation.
