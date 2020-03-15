Once again, children of all ages across Killeen and everywhere else decided March 2 was a perfect day to wear a tall striped hat or something bright and fuzzy to mark the 116th birthday of Theodor Geisel, the great Dr. Seuss.
They also read books.
One can only assume the late Dr. Seuss, who died in 1991 at age 87 would have been pleased to see community leaders reading his rhyming books to children and to see students making and playing and learning through his numerous famous books.
At Douse Elementary School in Killeen, students from the nearby KISD Career Center interested in the teaching profession took Seuss-inspired lessons to pre-kindergarten through first-grade classes.
Elsewhere in the district, including Meadows and West Ward elementary schools, leaders in the area dropped in to read to children.
Career Center junior Catarina Barajas said she was impressed with the younger students’ interest in the colorful, imaginative books.
She and her peers spent about a week choosing Seuss stories and gathering supplies for activities and practicing on each other.
At the elementary school on National Read Across America Day, the older students led the younger ones in games and activities that helped reinforce some of the deeper lessons of Seuss stories.
“We ask questions and try to help them make connections,” said Barajas. “It’s really fun for the kids. They love the interaction and the games. It really helps them.”
In one game, students used a magnet at the end of a fishing pole to match words that rhymed.
“Dr. Seuss books are good for young children,” she said. “The books have insightful themes we can use to teach.”
Like many of the Career Center Education in Training students, Barajas said she has known since she was young, in fourth grade, that she wanted to teach. “I’ve had good teachers in school,” she said. “I’m passionate about it.”
The high school teaching students spend part of their school day at field sites working with KISD teachers.
For one longtime KISD supporter, Dr. Seuss’ birthday was the natural time to extend generosity to the classroom. Brockley Moore delivered reading and writing grants through the Seen and Unseen Hands organization to Iduma, Peebles and Maxdale elementary schools.
The total of $2,200 in grant funds will be used for the purchase of books and other literacy tools.
Maxdale literacy coach Tasha Rogers said she hoped to use the money to purchase books about character traits for the school’s Boys in Action club.
“We are always interested in building a love of reading,” she said. “We want to encourage depth of thinking in reading.”
She said Dr. Seuss’ unique style, with silly made-up words in the midst of important messages make complex ideas accessible to young children.
Douse kindergarten teacher Toishema Holley agreed. She was dressed in Seuss fashion and appreciated the high school students’ efforts to bring stories and games to her classroom.
“It was really great,” Holley said. “I liked that the high school students asked questions to ensure comprehension. They love for different people to come in and read to them and they loved that they were dressed up.”
Part of the magic of Dr. Seuss, she said, is his readers span the age spectrum. “I love Dr. Seuss,” the teacher said. “There are hidden messages in his stories. They love the rhyming. It gets their attention.”
