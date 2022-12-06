Deaf and hard of hearing students may get their interpreters back before the Christmas holiday.
The Killeen Independent School District issued an update to parents and guardians of deaf and hard of hearing students Tuesday announcing certain uncertified sign language interpreters are in the process of being rehired.
More than a dozen contracted, uncertified sign language interpreters were terminated the day before the Thanksgiving holiday leaving dozens of deaf or hard of hearing students without the ability to communicate with their peers or teachers at school. Parents and others were outraged over the firings, detailed in a Herald report on Sunday.
A statement from KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya Tuesday said KISD has confirmed three of the terminated contracted interpreters will be returning Wednesday with a fourth returning on Thursday.
"Killeen ISD is actively working a solution to employ contracted, uncertified sign language interpreters as communications facilitators to assist deaf and hard-of-hearing students in the classroom," Maya said in her statement Tuesday. "KISD will further work diligently to hire or contract with certified sign language interpreters to provide support services to students as required by law. We will continue to incorporate ways to support employees' various certification pathways to help meet the needs of our students."
(1) comment
Someone has changed her/his mind.
...
...
Hmm, I wonder why?
...
...
Rumors abound.
...
...
I doubt the truth of the matter will ever be revealed.
