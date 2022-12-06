Interpreter message

Standing outside Central Texas College's duck pond on Saturday, Vanessa Bryant, a former interpreter with Killeen ISD, signed 'I Love You' as a message to deaf and hard of hearing students affected by the district's termination of more than a dozen sign language interpreters.

Deaf and hard of hearing students may get their interpreters back before the Christmas holiday.

The Killeen Independent School District issued an update to parents and guardians of deaf and hard of hearing students Tuesday announcing certain uncertified sign language interpreters are in the process of being rehired. 

