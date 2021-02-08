A Killeen High School senior died last Tuesday night, according to a statement released by the Killeen Independent School District on Monday.
“The Killeen High School family is greatly saddened to hear of the loss of a KHS student. We have received permission from the family to share that a member of the senior class passed away Tuesday night. No additional information is available at this time,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends.”
The student was coded as an in-person learner at KHS, district spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed Monday.
Multiple social media posts have alleged the student died of complications due to COVID-19, but Maya could not confirm the allegation.
“It would be extremely inappropriate for us to comment on a cause of death; that question needs to be directed to the medical examiner,” she said.
A crisis counseling team was immediately put in place and continues to be available to assist students and staff should there be a need, she said.
The district’s crisis counseling team is comprised of school counselors who have been trained to support students and staff by offering grief counseling during the time of crisis, Maya explained.
“The crisis team provided assistance to the Killeen High School staff and virtual/in-person students on the day that the campus administration was informed of the incident,” she said. “The district continues to provide support for the campus by following up with the campus administration and counseling team to assist as needed. We will continue to provide support as needed to students/faculty as related to crisis events.”
As more information becomes available, Maya said the district will share it, with the family’s permission.
