Killeen ISD school counselors are preparing to re-enter the frontlines of supporting students, staff and family members grappling with the effects of COVID-19.
Superintendent John Craft brought welcome to the counselors’ one-day conference recently at the Pathways Academic Campus. He praised them for working tirelessly through the uncertainties of virus mitigation and virtual learning of the past year-and-a-half.
He also thanked them in advance for the task ahead to welcome back students from a period of uncertainty.
Some of those students, he pointed out, have been outside a formal classroom for 16 months since schools closed in March 2020 at the outset of the pandemic.
“They are counting on us now more than ever in the history of public education,” Craft said.
The superintendent praised the team of educators and administrators that is in place ready to take care of academic and social emotional needs of students, staff and family members.
Following the opening session highlighted by Craft’s welcome, counselors took part in hour-long workshops that ranged from dyslexia to grief, suicide, human trafficking, financial literacy and gifted education.
During lunch, counselors took part in a community resource fair with local care providers. The afternoon schedule included another general session and two workshops with numerous learning options.
Director of Elementary Guidance and Counseling Services Shannon Lumar said the annual conference is important to allow school counselors to connect and prepare together.
For the 150 counselors, Lumar said, the day together was a needed time to prepare to meet the social emotional needs of students and a welcomed reunion.
“This gives them a time to collaborate,” she said. “They don’t get that chance during the school year. I think it brings a sense of comradery. It also gets us excited and ready to go.”
“It’s important to learn together and sharpen our skills,” said Heather Hamilton, entering her 22nd year as a counselor at Montague Village Elementary School. “It’s also a reunion for us. We’re all here because we want to serve kids well.”
Sherece Hampton, in her fourth year as a counselor at Harker Heights High School agreed that the time together was special and that the start of school is exciting.
“We’ve been separated for a while, so it’s especially nice to see colleagues and network and bounce ideas off of one another,” Hampton said.
“I’m super excited to see students again,” she said. “It was a very different year. It will be good to have students coming into the office again and to be able to help them. I’m looking forward to a great year.”
“I’m excited to come back,” said Hamilton. “Hopefully, we’ll have a sense of normalcy. I see school as a safe place for our children.”
