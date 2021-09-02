The Killeen Independent School District reported 376 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff Thursday, a 71.7% increase in positive cases since Monday, according to the district’s online dashboard.
All 51 Killeen ISD school campuses have at least one active case of COVID-19, according to KISD’s online dashboard last updated at 7:25 a.m. Thursday.
From Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, KISD’s reported positive COVID cases increased 15% from 327 to 376.
There are reportedly 299 students and 75 staff members infected with COVID-19 Thursday, according to the district’s data.
Thursday’s COVID case count equates to about 0.76% of the district’s total population — the district has over 40,000 students and 6,800 employees.
Fifty-seven percent of KISD’s active COVID-19 cases are among elementary school students and staff, according to the dashboard.
At the elementary level, 167 students and 49 employees have reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Among KISD middle schools, 59 students and 8 employees reportedly have COVID-19.
At the high school level, 73 students and 16 staff members have reported positive cases of COVID-19.
Killeen High School has 35 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, the highest of any school in the district, according to the dashboard.
Willow Springs Elementary and Saegert Elementary schools have 25 active COVID-19 cases each — they are tied for the campus with the second-highest reported number of COVID cases.
About 2.84% of Willow Springs Elementary students and staff have tested positive for the virus, according to the dashboard.
If a KISD campus reaches 5% COVID positivity rate, according to district protocol an investigation will take place to determine whether the school campus must close to prevent further communal spread.
Killeen ISD’s COVID cases account for 18.6% of all active COVID cases reported in Bell County. As of Thursday morning, Bell County recorded 2,014 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Bell County Public Health District’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
To see individual campus data, view the district’s online COVID-19 tracker at killeenisd.org/dashboard. The dashboard includes data KISD has collected since school started Aug. 16.
Between March 2020 to June 1 of this year, KISD recorded more than 1,800 cases of COVID-19. The district’s newly redesigned COVID-19 dashboard, released Aug. 26, no longer includes the running total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.