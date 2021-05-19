The Killeen Independent School District dispelled social media rumors Wednesday that a student was shocked with a stun gun at Ellison High School earlier this week.
“No student or adult was tased at Ellison,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya told the Herald Wednesday.
Maya said one student was taken into custody after “interfering with police and resisting arrest” following an incident that occurred Monday during lunch. Three students were involved in the incident, Maya confirmed.
Maya did not specially say what the incident was, however, parents on social media were calling it a fight.
When asked if parents were notified of the incident, Maya said “Guardians of the students involved were contacted by the campus.”
“The situation remains under investigation with KISD police,” she said.
