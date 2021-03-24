The Killeen Independent School District disputed school bus drivers’ claims of triple-digit vacancies in the transportation department, and said three elementary students in a bus seat is OK.
District spokeswoman Taina Maya released a statement to the Herald Tuesday night explaining that the onset of virtual learning during the pandemic allowed the transportation department to consolidate routes.
“This school year KISD decreased the total number of routes by 50 due to parents opting for their students to learn virtually, equating to a decrease of eligible riders,” Maya said. “We currently have 71 vacant bus driver positions, however, due to virtual learners we only have 25 vacant routes. In the event 100% of KISD students returned in-person and all eligible riders utilized KISD transportation, we would then need those vacant positions to be filled but at our current low ridership we have worked to make routes more efficient by combining route within the same vicinity.”
Maya disputed the drivers’ claims that certain school buses are overcrowded, explaining that the buses are built to accommodate three elementary students to a seat.
“School buses are made and advertised to seat three elementary students per seat, so the allegation of buses being overcrowded is not true,” Maya said. “Furthermore, the district requires all students and staff on buses to wear a face covering while on the school bus to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing is encouraged to the greatest extent possible across the entire district. Drivers work a split shift day, any additional trip they elect to pick up between their shift would be their decision.”
