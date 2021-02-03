Some parents of Patterson Middle School students took to social media Tuesday night to air their concerns over an unauthorized AirDrop on their students’ devices.
The parents said in a Facebook post that they were not notified by the Killeen Independent School District about any kind of unauthorized AirDrop — a way to wirelessly send images or documents on Apple devices — but instead learned from their students who described the AirDrop as pornographic in nature.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed Wednesday that an unauthorized AirDrop on Tuesday had occurred on a “handful of students” electronic devices, but did not confirm whether the content was pornographic in nature.
“A student at Patterson Middle School airdropped a screenshot from a cartoon video, permitted by YouTube, to a handful of students in a class yesterday,” Maya said Wednesday. “The image was not downloaded on a KISD device and was not filtered by YouTube. The Patterson administration team will be addressing this with the students and parents. As we maneuver the virtual learning environment, we continue to build in additional protection and safety parameters and encourage parents to monitor their child’s online safety.”
