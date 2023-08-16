SchoolMoney.jpg

KISD Trustees discuss the disbursement of more than $50 million from last year's budget.

As a matter of year-end fiscal management, Killeen ISD usually transfers substantial “leftover” money from the previous year’s budget into the Strategic Facility Plan for the new year fiscal year. This year there is approximately $50 million leftover.

At Tuesday’s Killeen school board workshop meeting, KISD Chief Financial Officer Kallen Vaden explained the preparation of a final budget amendment to transfer unspent money is an annual process, one of many steps to be taken when closing out the books.

