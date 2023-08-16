As a matter of year-end fiscal management, Killeen ISD usually transfers substantial “leftover” money from the previous year’s budget into the Strategic Facility Plan for the new year fiscal year. This year there is approximately $50 million leftover.
At Tuesday’s Killeen school board workshop meeting, KISD Chief Financial Officer Kallen Vaden explained the preparation of a final budget amendment to transfer unspent money is an annual process, one of many steps to be taken when closing out the books.
Budgets are made up of projections. There may be many areas where actual expenses do not match the projections. In the case of the Killeen ISD, this $50 million surplus comes from several sources, according to Vaden. She explained that a portion of the unspent funds were budgeted for teaching positions that went unfilled. Other reasons for the surplus was the difference in enrollment totals. The budget was created based on a projected number and not until actual figures are available can the exact funding and expenditures be figured. Additional unspent funds were due to state and federal revenues that were different than projections.
KISD last year passed a budget of $513.9 million in expenditures for fiscal year 2023. As that fiscal year comes to an end, nearly $50 million of that amount has remained unspent.
In a background statement prepared by Vaden before the workshop, she explained how the unspent amount was figured.
“The final budget amendment is the administration’s effort to align the budget to be closer to the actual outcome of revenues and expenditures at year end without going over budget in any functional category. This amendment is drafted by taking the actual expenditures as of mid-August, with the exception of estimating the August payroll transactions processed in the Frontline Enterprise Resource Planning system and projecting all expenditures (including payroll) through the end of the fiscal year. Included in this projection are the outstanding encumbrances. The inclusion of all outstanding encumbrances is a conservative approach in estimating final budgeted expenditures,” according to the statement.
During public forum at Tuesday’s meeting, Harker Heights resident Stan Goloboff, a former school board candidate, spoke on using these funds to offer employees a one-time stipend in appreciation for their efforts on behalf of students.
“Use this money to do more for the employees of KISD,” Goloboff told the board. “Don’t move the funds to the Strategic Facilities Plan just because that’s what we’ve always done.”
During the meeting discussion, board member Oliver Mintz questioned the use of the funds as well. His concern was not specifically about where it was going, but whether the dollars could be re-allocated at a future time.
“If we agree to transfer this money into the Strategic Facility Plan, can we transfer it into another fund if we approve another use for it?” Mintz asked.
Vaden said it would require another budget amendment, but it could be done at any time.
Superintendent Jo Ann Fey then asked for clarification on the measure.
“Has that been a requested component from the board so that we are not impacting the need to go out for a bond?” Fey asked.
Susan Jones, the school board’s vice president, answered her this way: “We’ve always had a practice of transferring some in there so we had maintenance. It’s one thing to ask for a bond to build a new school, but we should be able to maintain them on our own. That has been the philosophy.”
In the end, the amended budget item will be before the board to adopt at the next regular meeting, Aug. 22.
