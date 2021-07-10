When your school supplies include full protective gear and an oxygen tank, it’s likely to be a memorable day of class.
At the end of their first year in the fire academy that Killeen ISD operates jointly with the Killeen Fire Department a close-knit group of high school juniors put their skills to the test in a series of “live burns.”
This year’s five fire academy juniors did a week of fire suppression training in May, putting a year of learning to work in what has to be some of the coolest days of school anywhere.
“It was smooth. It was easy,” said Ellison High School junior Xavier Cortes. “There was a lot of adrenaline. I thought it looked nice.”
The high school fire cadets spent the first of four planned mornings at the department’s training site at Conder Park in Killeen where they extinguished fires set on two props – a dumpster and a branched structure known as the “Christmas tree.”
The five students took turns working in teams alongside instructor Jared Koppes, gradually approaching the controlled blaze with water blasting.
“They did a very good job,” Koppes said. “They followed directions and they stayed safe.”
“We’ve been looking forward to this,” said Cortes. “We were all a little nervous at first.” The group spent the week before practicing nozzle technique without the actual fire.
“We walk up together and make a shield,” the high school junior explained. Once the group extinguished the fire, one cadet reached up to close the valve, shutting off the fire’s life source.
“I was ecstatic,” said Harker Heights High School junior Sebastian Martinez. “It was a lot of fun.” He explained the teamwork in advancing slowly with the nozzle, each cadet backing up the other.
“I was very nervous at first,” said Harker Heights High School junior Gavin Martin. “Once we got into it, it was very exciting. It was also fun and sweaty.”
Repetitive work, the students said, allowed them to learn firefighting skills, but also to learn to trust their team.
“It’s about repetition today,” said Martin. “We practiced all last week and we’re learning to trust each other. We have to have faith in the other guys and in the instructors.”
Cortes said he first dreamed of being a firefighter when he was a kid enamored with the fire trucks tearing down the street. All the cadets said they appreciated the camaraderie that comes with the service.
“I think it’s great,” said Martin. “It’s great teambuilding. Now, we’re working smoothly. We work well together.”
“They have to work together,” said Koppes. “Teamwork is important. I love having them here because this is something they can pass along throughout their careers. I like the motivation they have.”
Upon successfully completing the three-semester program, the cadets can take the state test to become certified firefighters. They spend their final high school semester in the emergency medical technician course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.