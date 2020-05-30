With its typical end-of-year celebrations canceled, the Killeen ISD Education Foundation found alternative ways to appreciate the district’s employees, who are both generous givers and recipients of the foundation’s work.
This year’s employee giving campaign netted a record-breaking $126,292 with 2,407 KISD staff members contributing to the total, Education Foundation Director Joyce Hodson reported.
Seven campuses recorded 100% participation. Normally, that would earn the campuses a luncheon celebration with the superintendent. This year, each school is receiving a grant. KISD’s human resources department is also part of the celebrated group.
“Use as they choose” $500 grants go to Brookhaven, Cavazos, Saegert and West Ward elementary schools, Patterson and Liberty Hill middle schools and Killeen High School.
In addition, the foundation conducted a “tag a teacher” campaign through Facebook during Teacher Appreciation Week that drew huge response.
“We had over 400 comments, nominations and shout outs for our KISD teachers,” Hodson said. The foundation awarded 150 $25 gift cards to participating teachers, supporting great teaching and local restaurants.
Killeen High School history teacher Sami Berg, one of the nominated teachers also nominated her school’s whole social studies team.
“I firmly believe that most teachers in this profession did not choose to teach for ‘recognition’, but to make a difference,” Berg said.
“During this abnormal and sudden shift in education, I have both enjoyed and been inspired by watching the KHS Social Studies Team find ways to preserve normalcy with their kids by maintaining their connections and relationships with their students.”
Pathways language teacher Katharine LaChance received multiple nominations and submitted some of her own, too.
“I believe all teachers and school employees need the opportunity to be recognized for all the things we do every day,” LaChance said. “I love my job and I love Pathways Academic Campus.”
To be available for students, Berg said, is “the why” of teaching, “even in the weirdest of times.”
