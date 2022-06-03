Children 18 and younger can eat breakfast and lunch at participating Killeen Independent School District schools for free, starting Monday.
Killeen ISD will offer summer meals at 32 campuses across Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights and Nolanville beginning next week.
Clifton Park, Mountain View and Killeen elementary schools, and Palo Alto Middle School will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday through June 24.
Other participating KISD schools will offer free summer meals Monday through Thursday through June 23.
Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. and lunch at 10:30 a.m.
For a full list of participating campuses, including serving times and dates, visit www.killeenisd.org/summer_meals.
