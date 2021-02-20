They work every day that school is in session, keeping children safe walking to school and providing warm greeting for all who come their way.
School crossing guards are a special bunch who serve without expectation of recognition.
For those reasons and more, Killeen ISD Crossing Guard Supervisor Cynthia Smith and Crossing Guard Assistant Ivelisse Baez set out early Feb. 10 with 72 special handmade gifts to deliver to every crossing guard in the school district.
“It is rewarding,” said Smith of the role that crossing guards play. “They are the first person students see when they go to school and the last they see when they leave so it’s a chance to make a difference in kids’ lives.”
Melissa Dietzman began as a crossing guard at Ira Cross Elementary School when her granddaughter was attending school there. She liked it so much that she stayed. Today, her granddaughter is in college.
“I do it because I like working with students,” the bundled-up Dietzman said on Feb. 10, National Crossing Guard Day. “I just enjoy it.”
Possibly the most visible crossing guards in town spend morning and afternoon assisting Manor Middle School students cross W.S. Young Drive.
Janet Hardeman and Billie Boone were longtime KISD employees when they began as crossing guards. Hardeman drove a bus 22 years before moving to the guard job and Boone worked 18 years as a groundskeeper.
They both expressed joy at continuing to serve students as retirees.
“I love our retirees,” Smith said, noting that many of the district’s 72 crossing guards are doing the part-time job as part of their retirement. “They are reliable and they love the interaction with the community.”
Smith and Baez made keychains for the crossing guards along with a customized mug and other gifts to show each employee that they are the best crossing guard ever.
Baez was a crossing guard at Peebles Elementary School four years before taking her current job. She still serves as a substitute crossing guard.
She recalled setting up music for students to hear at the intersection as they walked to school and home from school. “You don’t know what is happening in a child’s life,” she said. “This is a way to get them pumped up and ready for school.”
