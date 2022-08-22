The Killeen Independent School District announced its newest chief financial officer on Tuesday.
Kallen Vaden, previously Temple ISD’s CFO, will take the place of longtime Killeen ISD CFO Megan Bradley, who was promoted in April to deputy superintendent.
“Ms. Vaden is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA),” KISD’s news release said Tuesday. “... Ms. Vaden began at Temple ISD in the accounts payable department. She was promoted to Chief Accountant and then to Executive Director of Business Services, where she served 11 years. In 2009, Ms. Vaden became the district’s Chief Financial Officer, where she served ever since. She oversaw the district’s annual independent audit, budget adoption, financial reporting, PEIMS finance submissions, insurance and tax increment reinvestment zone and served as investment officer.”
Vaden’s first day with KISD was Monday, according to the release.
“We are excited to welcome Ms. Vaden to the KISD team as she brings a wealth of knowledge in the school finance Sector,” Superintendent John Craft said in the news release. “Her expertise will prove invaluable as the District continues to excel in the management of district resources.”
