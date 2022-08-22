CFO

Kallen Vaden, formerly of Temple ISD, started Monday as the Killeen Independent School District's newest chief financial officer.

 Courtesy | Killeen ISD

The Killeen Independent School District announced its newest chief financial officer on Tuesday.

Kallen Vaden, previously Temple ISD’s CFO, will take the place of longtime Killeen ISD CFO Megan Bradley, who was promoted in April to deputy superintendent.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.