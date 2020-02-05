The Killeen Independent School District has hired one new employee and promoted a current employee for two different administrative positions, according to a news release sent out by the district.
Jason Johnson will serve as the director for district operations and George Ybarra will be the executive director for technology services.
Johnson will serve as the facilitator of special district projects and assist with revisions of district policies and procedures while also staying ahead of changes to laws and public policies affecting the district, according to the release.
Ybarra has been with the district since 2006. He is currently the director of purchasing services for the district, according to the release.
Ybarra has his master’s in management and leadership from Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
Both will begin their new roles in the coming month, according to the release.
