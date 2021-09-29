The Killeen Independent School District held its final public rezoning hearing Wednesday evening at Shoemaker High School.
About seven parents, a dozen district officials, and one school board member attended the district’s final informational session about its proposed rezoning plan which will affect approximately 2,500 high school students. The new attendance zones, if approved by the school board, will take effect with the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
KISD Superintendent John Craft said the rezoning proposal would provide relief to the district’s currently overcrowded high schools while also populating the district’s newest campus, Chaparral High School, in advance of its grand opening in 2022.
“All (high schools) but Killeen High School, at this time, are pretty significantly over capacity even with the career center students taken into consideration,” Craft said Wednesday. “This is the why, if you will. We have got to work to decrease the high school populations across the board in order to be able to eliminate the need for portable buildings.”
Craft said without the proposed rezoning plan, the district’s portable building issue would remain.
“The alternative is portable buildings if they remain, especially through this initiative, they’ll just be permanent fixtures,” he said. “That’s really the only alternative.”
Parents attending the session Wednesday voiced concerns about their students being able to graduate from their currently zoned campuses.
At this time, Craft said, the district is planning on allowing affected sophomore and junior high school students to request to be grandfathered into their currently zoned campus, if they prefer. Whether freshmen students will also be allowed to be grandfathered in remains to be seen, Craft said.
Here’s a breakdown of the district’s proposed school zone changes:
- 482 Harker Heights High School (HHHS) students from zones 241-242, 264-266 and 271 would be rezoned for Chaparral High School (CHS).
- 699 Ellison High School (EHS) students from zones 222, 236, 262-263, 317, 374, 377, 380-382, 384 and 386-390 would be rezoned for CHS.
- 143 Killeen High School (KHS) students from zones 152 and 180 will move to HHHS.
- 303 HHHS students from zones 124-130 and 140-142 will move to KHS.
- 219 KHS students from zones 464-472 will be rezoned to Shoemaker High School (SHS).
- 348 SHS students from zones 318-332, 334-338 and 340 will be rezoned to EHS.
- 71 SHS students from school zone 391 will be moved to CHS.
- 198 EHS students from zones 372, 383 and 385 will be moved to CHS.
- 96 EHS students from school zone 373 will move to CHS.
The school district is scheduled to present a final rezoning proposal to the school board on Oct. 12.
For more information on the district’s rezoning plans visit https://killeenisd.org/attendance_zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.