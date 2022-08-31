The Killeen Independent School District is hosting a high school open house on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is an opportunity for parents and students to visit their campus.
Seven Killeen ISD campuses will be open for the the open house, including the following:
- C.E. Ellison High School
- Chaparral High School
- Early College High School
- Harker Heights High School
- Killeen High School
- Robert M. Shoemaker High School
- Pathways Academic Campus
For more information, please contact your child’s campus. For a campus phone listing, please visit www.killeenisd.org/schools or download our Killeen ISD mobile app and click on the directory icon.
