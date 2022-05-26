School districts across the state of Texas, including the Killeen Independent School District, increased security in the aftermath of a school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
In a news release Wednesday, Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya thanked area law enforcement agencies for their ongoing partnerships adding that they would provide additional patrols “as needed.”
“Killeen ISD Police works closely with Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville police departments, as well as Fort Hood Military Police to provide additional patrols as needed across the district,” Maya said. “Our partnerships are crucial to maintaining a visible presence and we are grateful for their additional patrols as we close out the school year.”
Safety, Maya said, is the district’s “top priority.”
“As a community the safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we are committed to being visible inside and outside of our campuses,” she said. “We encourage parents and students to immediately report any rumors of potential violence to campus administration, KISD Police or by submitting an anonymous tip online at www.KISDisSAFE.com/.”
Where because I haven't seen any cops anywhere and I have kids in different schools , saw a great parent at saegert, and we thank you for that 💜
