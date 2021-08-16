The Killeen Independent School District kicked off the 2021-2022 school year 200-plus teachers short as Texas continues to grapple with a statewide teacher shortage.
KISD Superintendent John Craft spoke to the district’s difficulties hiring during a school board meeting last week.
“It’s been a very trying hiring season this summer,” Craft said at the meeting last Tuesday. “We do have vacancies, we’re continuing to work to hire. Of course, each and every year we have vacancies, unfortunately, as we start the school year, and we will experience vacancies throughout the course of the fall and spring semester.”
KISD Chief Human Resources Director Jessica Neyman presented her hiring update before the school board apologizing in advance for the “Debbie Downer” information she was about to present.
“It’s a mixed bag of a story and we do have some challenges,” Neyman said.
As of Aug. 5, Neyman said, the school district had 259.5 teacher vacancies after filling 381 teacher positions this summer. In total, KISD employs about 3,300 classroom teachers.
“The hard-to-fill positions are especially pain points for us,” she said.
Neyman said the district has difficulty recruiting the following teachers: bilingual, special education, elementary music and high school Spanish.
Starting teacher pay for a first-year KISD teacher is $52,000.
In addition to the teacher shortage, Neyman said the district also struggles to fill bus driver, librarian, counselor, and school nurse positions.
“It’s a lot of positions to fill each year,” Neyman said adding that the district fills 600 positions regularly on an annual basis. “Given that, I do applaud our team. They really try to explore any and all recruiting tactics.”
School districts across Texas are experiencing similar teacher recruitment woes.
“I did want to share, there is some odd comfort in this, we are not alone,” she said. “We are living the headlines like every other school district across the state of Texas. Statewide, it’s very well known that there is a teacher shortage. Some of that was caused by an increase in resignations and retirements related to the pandemic. We have attrition every year, but it was spiked in relation to the pandemic.”
Neyman said the district’s hiring problem is one a lot of large school districts are grappling with.
“The large districts are reporting hundreds of openings while smaller districts are reporting having no applications at all for positions,” she said. “Houston ISD, as of last week, was just looking at 729 openings.”
Fort Hood garrison commander Col. Chad Foster offered the district Fort Hood’s assistance in advertising KISD hiring opportunities through Fort Hood social media channels to try to help the district in its recruitment efforts.
“I anticipate we’ll be hiring throughout the entire year, and every year we are,” Craft said.
Ending with a positive note, Neyman said KISD’s July auxiliary job fair was “a tremendous success.”
Over 400 attended the district’s July 19 job fair, she said, and many left with “golden tickets” or conditional job offers on the spot.
“We filled all our custodial positions, all our nutrition positions, and it’s garnered 221 new substitute teacher applications,” she said. “That was a three-hour effort that really we felt was like a tremendous success. It was such a success that we ran out of job openings for folks. As of today, we still have 17 people with golden tickets and based on their qualifications they’re next in line to get a position. So that was exciting.”
To view Killeen ISD’s job postings visit www.killeenisd.org/jobs.
