More than a hundred potential future employees were seen at the Killeen Independent School District job fair Tuesday afternoon.
Killeen ISD hosted a job fair for auxiliary employees, aides, and teachers Tuesday at the KISD Career Center, 1320 Stagecoach Road in Killeen.
Prospective KISD employees were seen browsing and speaking with various KISD employees at tables set up to represent each KISD school and department.
New KISD hires for the 2021-2022 school year may be eligible to receive a sign-on stipend of up to $1,000.
To apply for a job with KISD, go to https://bit.ly/3JHRArZ.
