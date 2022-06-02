The Killeen Independent School District is holding a job fair at 10 a.m. today at Harker Heights High School, 1001 E. Farm to Market 2410.
The district is hiring for all positions — teachers, aides, substitutes, nurses, librarians and auxiliary staff. All KISD employees have health insurance plans available to them at no cost, Maya said.
The district offers stipends for select hard-to-fill positions, including $7,500 for bilingual teachers and $5,000 for special education self-contained classroom teachers. To offset relocation costs for new teachers who live outside the Killeen area, the district will offer a $2,000 stipend to those who qualify.
“Killeen ISD is one of the few school districts in the area to offer longevity pay for professional and auxiliary employees completing five cumulative years with the district,” a KISD news release stated.
KISD officials will interview interested applicants and offer “conditional” job offers on-site during the job fair which is set to run until 2 p.m.
To view a list of current openings and apply, visit: www.killeenisd.org/jobs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.