A librarian at Ira Cross Elementary School in Killeen, Barbara McYoung, was honored by the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries with a $5,000 grant.
Across 43 states, 205 schools received a grant in the amount of $5,000 to update and restock book collections. In addition to the foundation’s grant, H-E-B and Scholastics Books partnered to provide additional monetary awards.
The grant recipients’ library collections are outdated, averaging approximately 20 years old, a release from the Laura Bush Foundation said.
“There are many students who don’t have books at home, so having access to a library at school is essential,” Laura Bush said in the release. “With the grants, school libraries across the nation can restock and update their collections providing opportunities for students for years to come.”
Many of the libraries will use the funds to update their collection, offer more dual language titles, and provide books focused on diversity and inclusivity, the press release said.
“We seek to inspire students to become life-long readers with a wide array of reading material,” Ira Cross Librarian, Barbara McYoung said. “This grant has provided the opportunity for us to expand our collection of novels in both text and graphic formats. Students of all reading skill levels will now be able to experience great stories in the classroom and learn to love reading.”
