Killeen ISD employees received hand-delivered retention stipends this week in advance of the last day of the 2020-2021 school year.
“Killeen ISD Administrators, Principals and Board members hand-delivered checks to employees, saying “thank you” for their commitment to the district in the upcoming school year,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release. “After a rainy week, KISD employees experienced a different type of rain!”
As a part of the Recruit, Retain, Retire Notification Stipend, any Killeen ISD employee who electronically signed their contract/letter of reasonable assurance to continue to work for the district for the 2021-2022 school year by May 19 will receive a one-time check.
Exempt employees will receive $1,000 after tax, while non-exempt hourly employees will receive $500 after tax.
“The district is covering the Federal Income Tax and Medicare taxes on the incentive checks by increasing the total pay to $1,306 for exempt employees and $653 for non-exempt employees to ensure each employee receives the amount above,” Maya said.
The stipend will also apply to new employees hired for the 2021-2022 school year, and to current employees who inform the district of their intention to retire by June 2.
To learn more about current job openings in Killeen ISD, go to: www.killeenisd.org/human_resource
