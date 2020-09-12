The Killeen ISD Math Center is a proven success and with the need to reach students virtually, the popular tutoring service is adapting.
Harriet Wrabetz, assistant principal at Trimmier Elementary School was one of the original tutors when KISD piloted it 13 years ago and has led the evening and weekend center ever since.
On Aug. 24, the start of Killeen ISD’s second all-virtual week of school, the virtual math center launched and Wrabetz was pleasantly surprised to find that 200 students were waiting to join the Schoology group to receive tutoring help.
In a normal year, she said, the Math Center at the Jackson Professional Learning Center assists 600 fourth- through 12th-graders over the course of a school year.
“To see 200 interested is a great surprise for the first day,” she said on Aug. 25 just before logging on for the center’s second day of virtual service.
Entering its ninth day, Thursday, the virtual math center stood at 331 students registered.
Trimmier Elementary School teachers Anthony Mayse and Lateia Fore regularly extend their workdays to help students with math.
Both acknowledged that they prefer to teach math in-person, but said the virtual method has its advantages, including accessibility.
To receive tutoring, students join the math center Zoom meeting and Wrabetz routes the student to the appropriate tutor based on grade level or course.
She acts as a gateway and checks in on the virtual tutoring rooms as needed.
“I foresee this being a great option,” she said.
An obvious and major advantage to the virtual math tutoring service is the elimination of driving to a physical location and for parents to wait around for students to finish their session.
“A lot of our students are at home now,” said Mayse, an 11-year KISD employee who has been teaching eight years and tutoring math two years. “A lot of them want interpretation of what they are seeing on Schoology. They need their assignments interpreted and we help them.”
When the virtual math center began, the fourth-grade teacher said he expected students to jump on, get the information they need and log off. “What I’m seeing is they are staying,” he said. “It’s an adventure for them.”
The student might have a burning question, but then the answer leads to more questions. “We can go through everything,” he said. “They are home and they are comfortable.”
Fore is an 11-year teacher in her third year as a tutor for the math center. “I’m a big kid and I love the time with them,” she said, explaining her motivation to work extra to help students.
“I didn’t understand or enjoy math when I was a student, but a teacher took the time to show me. Now, math is my favorite.”
As a visual learner, Fore said she makes a point to share her screen and use a document camera and video to help students understand. “I expect this to get bigger,” she said.
In recent years, the math center added a call-in feature for students unable or unwilling to participate in-person. The virtual versionadds to that advantage, allowing tutors to share a screen so teacher and student can work problems together.
In the past dozen years, Wrabetz has seen the math center expand its offerings to advanced math like calculus and even into math-heavy sciences — physics, biology and chemistry.
While many participants struggle with the rapid pace of their math curriculum, tutors also see a large number of students looking to get ahead.
“I’m fascinated by what students can accomplish,” the center coordinator said. “Some students are very advanced and ambitious and want to maintain class rank or prepare for the SAT.”
Years ago, Wrabetz said, her own child struggled with math.
“As a parent, I’ve experienced the stress of having a child not prepared for what was expected,” she said. “Now, she’s a physician. We can give the support that students and parents need and remove that stress.”
The Virtual Math Center is open from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The center Schoology group is available through the KISD website.
