A Killeen Independent School District employee was arrested for a non-campus related incident, school officials confirmed Tuesday.
In a message to parents, Palo Alto Middle School principal Kernisha Hill said the Killeen Police Department notified the school of an employee’s arrest.
“The employee is being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” Hill said. “This individual will not be allowed on campus or district property while on administrative leave.”
KISD did not reveal the employee’s name or what the person was charged with.
Hill said the charges against the employee do not involve a KISD student, nor did any alleged criminal act occur on a KISD campus.
“The case remains under investigation by the Killeen Police Department and the district is not able to comment further,” she said.
(1) comment
The person arrested is a good person. I hope things work out for this employee. I really hope they don't fire this person. Taina didn't get fired after her arrest, do maybe this person won't either.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.