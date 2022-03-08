Fort Hood parents of Audie Murphy Middle School students addressed the Killeen Independent School District board over bullying and special education concerns Tuesday evening.
Adelita Bass, of Fort Hood, told the school board her seventh-grade daughter has been harassed and bullied for the past two months without repercussions.
Bass said her daughter has been repeatedly called a “stupid beaner,” among other racial slurs, and that when the mother approached the school’s administration, nothing was put in place to prevent further harassment.
Accompanied by a family friend because her husband is currently deployed, Bass asked the school board to hold the school’s principal and assistant principal accountable for failing to adhere to the district’s own bullying zero tolerance rule.
“Help me hold the Audie Murphy principal and AP accountable for not following the rules,” Bass said. “Just as I want my child’s aggressors to be held accountable as well.”
Bass told the Herald she was called a “whistleblower” and told she wasn’t “allowed to go to the KISD board” by a campus administrator in a March 4 phone call about the mother’s bullying concerns.
After speaking with Col. Chad Foster, Fort Hood garrison commander, Bass said she was hopeful someone, whether at Fort Hood or Killeen ISD, would resolve the matter.
Briana Greene, of Fort Hood, told the school board her autistic child’s special education needs are continuously not being met. Greene has one child at Audie Murphy, which she says lacks the special education services the child needs to progress in school.
Greene told the board she felt like if she had connections or a “money bag,” things would be different in regards to her child.
“I’m tired of coming here constantly,” she said. Greene has addressed the school board during public forum about special education issues for the past three meetings.
Per school board policy, KISD board members are not permitted to respond to public forum comments.
Alyssa Chapoy, a mother of a sixth-grade Audie Murphy student, told the Herald on Tuesday that her daughter was recently assaulted and called racial slurs at school.
“They keep calling her a cracker,” she said. “My daughter looks white but we’re Hispanic.”
The mother told the Herald she has reason to believe her daughter’s assault was not properly handled.
(3) comments
That is true my children come home daily saying kids are yelling racist things at eachother and its not just one race saying all the ugly racist things. They constantly try to instigate fights.
This is a issue that doesn't stop. My daughter is constantly harrassed by her peers. She is mixed and I hate for the bullying she has to deal with . She was almost jumped and was threatened for having box braids. REALLY... She refuses to tell me who does theses things. Where are the ones incharge that we are supposed to trust to look after our kids. They are fully aware and look the other way. And I firmly believe if parents where held accountable for the actions of their teen . Ticketed for bullying done by their child. Maybe they would know the importance of this issue. Especially when it hits their pocket book.
If this is true the parents should in fact file a police report with names times and date plus who the incidents was reported to. It sounds like some one do not understand that they can be HELD accountable for their child BEHAVIOR.
