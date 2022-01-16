Almost three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, parents of Killeen Independent School District students continue to say pandemic protections and protocol the district touts are not taking place at the campus level.
At Killeen ISD schools, multiple employees, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of district retaliation, told the Herald Friday they have had to supervise additional classrooms of students due to the lack of substitute teachers and the prevalence of COVID-19 infecting critical staff.
Rachel Bourrage, president of the Killeen Educators Association, said she applauds Texas districts that have “had the courage” to implement mask mandates in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.
“The highly contagious omicron is ravaging school systems in our state,” Bourrage told the Herald on Friday. “All eyes are on KISD to see what, if any, new mitigation measures will be forthcoming given that COVID numbers are also soaring in our district.”
On Tuesday, Bourrage asked the KISD Board of Trustees to implement a temporary virtual learning option, or a mask mandate to help schools get through the latest COVID-19 omicron surge with the least amount of sickness.
PARENTS
In the past five months, parents of KISD students, and students themselves, have spoken at school board meetings, protested outside of the district’s administration office, and all but seemingly begged the district to implement additional COVID-19 safety protocol — whether it be mandatory masks, plexiglass desk dividers, or an altered class scheduled to allow for CDC-recommended social distancing of at least six feet — but thus far, it appears their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.
In a “COVID 19 January Update” to KISD families Friday, the district said, “All student absences that are COVID-related (symptoms, positive, or isolation) will be excused with a parent or doctor’s note,” but some parents say that’s not what’s taking place at their KISD campus.
A mother of two KISD students, Kristine Dillon said she experienced mixed COVID-19 messages at a KISD middle school.
“After my one daughter in elementary tested positive this week, I called my older daughter’s middle school and explained our situation and asked if they wanted me to pick her up immediately,” Dillon wrote the Herald Friday. “I was told that because they are both vaccinated that they don’t consider it close contact.
... They live in the same house and omicron is extremely contagious regardless of vaccination status.”
Dillon said as of Friday she was still receiving notifications of “unexcused absences” for keeping her daughter home from middle school.
Leah Williams, a parent of two vaccinated Smith Middle School students, said she was told to bring her eighth-grade son back to school after his little brother, in sixth grade, tested positive for COVID-19.
“They said, ‘Oh no, due to KISD new guidelines he has to come back to school,’” Williams said. “I was like, are you serious? He was exposed. They are brothers. They ride the bus together. They live together.”
The concerned mother said she was particularly worried about her asthmatic eighth-grader contracting the virus because of his medical condition, so she kept him home an additional two days before bringing him back to school Tuesday.
After being at school Tuesday, Williams said her oldest child started showing symptoms and tested positive Wednesday.
“I’m like, now the kid I was just trying to keep quarantined because he was negative — the other kid that I did not want to get sick because it’s more of a battle with him being sick because of his small lung — now he’s tested positive,” she said.
Williams said more needs to be done at the highest district level.
“The schools are not taking as much precaution as they should,” she said. “KISD (administration) is not taking it seriously; it’s not as real to them.”
DISTRICT
Killeen ISD says staff are following recommended COVID-19 protocol.
“Without violating FERP, I can share all nurses, including at Smith, are following the recommendation for close contact individuals which recommends a 10-day isolation period,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Monday when asked about Williams’ particular experience at Smith Middle School. “Close contact individuals may return early on day seven with a negative PCR test taken no sooner than day five. Close contact absences are considered excused absences and the teachers work with the students to make up any missing assignments.”
In a “COVID 19 January Update” sent to parents and guardians of KISD students Friday afternoon, KISD asked parents to sign up to be substitute teachers “to support our learners.”
The message to parents specified the district’s goal “remains to keep our doors open for the entire school year” and encouraged employees and students to not come to school if they are showing symptoms before testing positive.
“Please stay home and do not assume it is just allergies,” the district said.
Over the three-day Dr. Martin Luther King Day weekend, KISD said “custodial and transportation teams will deep clean all facilities, campuses, and school buses.”
“We are closely monitoring the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our community, county, and state which result in shortages across all industries,” KISD stated in its January update. “On a district level, we analyze the number of positive cases, isolations, and symptomatic-related absences among students and employees, as well as track when people are due to return back to campus.”
COVID-19 DATA
KISD COVID-19 data is “closely monitored,” according to the district which touts “timely transparency,” but the true count of how many active COVID-19 cases the district has at any given time is shrouded in mystery.
KISD only pubicly discloses PCR lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive tests on its online COVID-19 tracking dashboard — opting not to publish rapid-test data due to alleged concerns of its validity.
As of Friday, KISD reported 266 active positive cases of COVID-19. Belton ISD, a considerably smaller neighboring district that chooses to publish both PCR and rapid test data, reported more than 400 COVID-19 cases on its online dashboard Friday.
Belton ISD has about 13,000 students compared to more than 44,000 in KISD
A Friday morning Herald request for the number of positive rapid test results reported by students and staff remained unanswered as of Friday evening.
When asked for Monday’s employee and student absence data on Tuesday, Maya said it wouldn’t be immediately available.
“This is a time-consuming request to process and funnel through,” Maya said Tuesday. “I am working with technology and human resources to find a way to make it easier to run or have automatically generated.”
The Herald received a count of KISD’s Monday absences on Thursday.
“On Monday we had 289 teachers and 5,166 students absent at some point of the day,” Maya said. “Our student attendance rate on Monday was 88%.”
A Herald request for Tuesday through Friday employee and student absence data was still pending as of Saturday evening.
As of Saturday, KISD reported 343 PCR lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among 224 students and 119 staff — a single-day increase of 77 total cases.
To view KISD’s COVID-19 resources, including the district’s public health guide and online COVID-19 case dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3K7jqOR.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.