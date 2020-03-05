The Killeen ISD Police Department welcomed a new officer to the force on Thursday morning, but not the normal two-legged officer. This one has four legs.
Sauron is a 2-year-old German Shepherd who was born in the Netherlands and is trained in narcotics detection, according to the district.
Sauron will be used for large athletic events and other large events the district hosts. He will also be used for narcotics investigations, according to Ralph Disher, the chief of KISD police.
Sauron’s handler is Officer Richard Jouett who has been with KISD police for 10 years and was moved into the position with the K-9 team, according to Disher.
“This is something that we have kind of been looking into for a while, we have used contract services in the past whenever there has been a time to do this but most districts of our size tend to have a K-9 unit involved,” Disher said.
The animal and the training cost the district around $18,000. Disher said the cost of the animal and the training is less than what the district was paying in contract services when they needed a dog.
According to nationalpolicedogfoundation.org, since a lot of police dogs are coming from Europe, the average cost of the dog plus airfare is around $8,000 and the training can range from between $12,000 and $15,000.
There was not a problem with narcotics at the district that led to the addition of Sauron, according to Disher. The district had been researching for the last couple years to decide whether or not it was viable to add a K-9 officer.
