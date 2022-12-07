KISD board

A street sign and empty lots were seen in a new residential subdivision off of Bunny Trail in south Killeen in late November. Citing stagnant housing construction, Killeen ISD is projecting .73% student growth next year.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

Once a fast-growing district expanding at a rate of 2-3% annually, now the Killeen Independent School District is having trouble breaking three-quarters of a percent.

During a Killeen ISD board meeting Tuesday night, Jeff Heckathorn, KISD’s longtime demographer, explained his latest projection for the 2023-2024 school year.

Killeen ISD is projected to grow by .73% next school year.
A new house was seen being built in a new subdivision off of Bunny Trail in south Killeen in November. Citing stagnant housing construction, Killeen ISD is projecting .73% student growth next year.

