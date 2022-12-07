A street sign and empty lots were seen in a new residential subdivision off of Bunny Trail in south Killeen in late November. Citing stagnant housing construction, Killeen ISD is projecting .73% student growth next year.
“Our growth rate isn’t what it used to be,” Heckathorn told the school board Tuesday. “It’s sluggish out there for a variety of reasons.”
A total of 320 new students are expected to join KISD for the 2023-2024 school year, equalling a growth rate of 0.73% for a district that once saw a rate as high as 3% growth in one calendar year.
Citing inflation and economic factors, the demographer explained how various area housing developments within KISD’s boundaries have been impacted.
“I will say there are several large subdivisions that are ready to go — they are just waiting to build houses,” he said, adding that most of the growth is happening in Killeen’s southern city limits.
Responding to a question from board member Oliver Mintz regarding the 4,400 extra empty student seats across the district’s elementary campuses, Heckathorn said it is difficult to project when those seats will be filled.
“I don’t have any idea,” he said. “When the economy turns around and housing picks back up, are we going to see 2-3% or are we going to see 1%? Even before COVID, we had 2-3 years there around 1-1.5%.”
Heckathorn said the district is still about 1,000 students below the district’s pre-pandemic maximum student population.
Superintendent John Craft said enrollment for the current 2022-23 school year peaked at 44,123 students,
According to prior reporting, the current peak projection is 196 students less than peak enrollment reported in 2017.
In 2017, when the district was working on passing its largest construction bond to date, KISD projected its student population would be around 49,445 by 2028-29.
Craft mentioned KISD campuses are down to 37 portable buildings.
“We’ve been able to decommission quite a few portable buildings,” he said. “If you recall, we were up around 200 at one time.”
