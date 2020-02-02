A new school bond was first mentioned by Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft on Oct. 8, 2019, at a regular meeting of the board of trustees. Now, less than four months later, the school board has approved a $265 million bond proposal to be placed on the May 2 election ballot.
The vote will come just two years after district voters approved a $426 million school construction bond in May 2018.
The district now has just under two weeks to place the bond language on the ballot for residents within the district to vote on. The bond must receive more than 50% of the vote to be approved.
The board discussed the bond for around an hour on Tuesday before voting to approve the bond — a vote that did not include trustee Shelley Wells, who was absent.
Wells later said by email that she had the flu.
A motion to vote on the bond and a second were both taken before it was mentioned that Wells was not present to discuss the bond or vote.
The four votes to approve came from Brett Williams, Corbett Lawler, Minerva Trujillo and Marvin Rainwater. The two votes against came from Susan Jones and JoAnn Purser.
Jones said after the vote Tuesday that she voted “no” partially because she would have preferred all seven members of the board be present, but also because of how the bond is configured.
Wells was asked via email to give her opinion on the bond but did not respond by the Herald’s press deadline.
WHAT’S IN THE BOND
The bond will be placed on the ballot in two separate propositions.
As recommended by the bond steering committee, the first proposition will be for $209 million and will include the building of two new elementary schools, the rebuilding of Harker Heights and Peebles Elementary Schools and the renovation of Ellison High School.
The second will be for $56 million and will include upgrading the football stadiums at Shoemaker, Ellison and Harker Heights high schools allowing all of the schools to play their football games at home instead of at Leo Buckley Stadium.
A third elementary school and a new middle school will be paid for out of district funds, as well as upgrades to the stadium at the new high school being built on Chaparral Road.
Jones said she wanted the new elementary school and new middle school to be on the bond but not the stadium improvements — another reason for her no vote.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Purser said she was worried about the district’s finances and was concerned voters might not have the full financial picture.
Purser said she was disappointed when the district spent, rather than returned, the 3 cents it saved on the tax rate as a result of the sale of the 2018 bonds. She said it could have been returned to the taxpayers instead of the district immediately finding a way to spend the extra money.
“I’m nervous about this; I don’t think we’re being very conservative,” Purser said Tuesday.
NEGATIVE FEEDBACK
Bond steering committee members Stan Golaboff and Scot Arey said the bond proposal should not have been approved by the school district’s board of trustees.
“I am disappointed that the board did not defer the decision until Shelley Wells returned. This is such a large decision, that the input and ideas of each board member was important, and the time was certainly available to wait,” said Arey, a Harker Heights resident.
Golaboff, also a Harker Heights resident, said in an email he was proud of Jones and Purser for using their votes to stand up against what he said is a bad bond.
Both Arey and Golaboff said that there was not enough discussion on options for the bond during the four meetings of the bond steering committee.
The committee was hand-picked by district administration and the board of trustees and they were given information over four meetings before voting on a recommendation a week before Christmas.
The final bond recommendation was approved with 50-3 vote. Over 150 residents were invited to be a part of the steering committee.
Goloboff contended the district mishandled the 2018 bond and did not focus on eliminating portable buildings.
“The 2018 bond failed to focus on the elimination of portable buildings. It didn’t even come close,” Golaboff said. “At the elementary school level, KISD focused on consolidating old schools in neighborhoods they don’t like regardless of the condition of the building or the number of portables associated with the schools.”
Goloboff continued, “I commend JoAnn Purser and Susan Jones for not only having the courage to acknowledge that this bond ‘might not be ready for prime time’ but also stood by their concerns and voted against sending a bad bond to the people.
Arey clarified what a “no” vote on the bond means to him.
”You’re going to hear that a ‘no vote’ is a vote against the kids and their safety. Nothing could be further from the truth. A no vote is a demand for a smarter, more fiscally prudent bond that will not put Killeen taxpayers into the top quartile of debt, when adjusted for our relative family income,” Arey said in an email Thursday.
Positive Feedback
Hal Schiffman, a co-chair on the bond steering committee, said the bond process was fair and the committee did its job.
“The recommendations to the Board were a consensus of the majority of the Bond Steering Committee after synthesizing a monumental volume of cogent information produced by District staff. Steering Committee participants represented a broad and diverse swath of the community to include community leaders, activists and concerned citizens. To contemplate by implication anything other than a transparent and balanced information exchange between the District and the Committee would have been neither acceptable nor tolerated by these capable and reputable people,” Schiffman said in an email Saturday.
He said he believes the voters will make the decision to accommodate the district’s growth.
“Without speculating, if the voters obtain the planning rationale for growth that the district presented to the committee and the priorities upon which the BSC based their recommendations I think the voters will make the appropriate choice to accommodate that growth,” Schiffman said.
WHAT’S NEXT
Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman, described the process of placing the bond on the ballot in an email on Friday.
“The district’s election agent will coordinate with Bell County and our bond attorney to complete the formal filing process. The Board of Trustees already approved the wording during Tuesday’s meeting,” Maya said.
The district will host a series of community meetings in the spring to educate the community on the bond, according to Maya.
The main focus of the 2020 bond is the elimination of portable buildings at all of the district’s schools, according to district administration, according to Maya.
The district currently has 257 instructional portables, 119 at elementary schools, 54 at middle schools and 84 at high schools. Once construction of projects from the 2018 bond is complete in 2022 with the construction of the new high school on Chaparral Road, the district will have 61 portables in use at elementary schools. If the bond is approved by voters, the district will eliminate the use of all portables, according to Maya.
Maya did not have a specific time for when construction would begin if the bond is approved but she said the district would work to align construction start times to reduce costs.
Also, locations of the new schools were not provided and Maya said the district would be working to secure property for the new schools if the bond is approved.
Early voting in the May 2 bond election begins April 20 and concludes April 28.
