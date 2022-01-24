As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, one former educator and activist continues to protest outside the Killeen Independent School District administration building.
While it was raining Monday, former Killeen ISD teacher Irene Andrews, of Nolanville, stood outside the administration building, as she does every Monday and Friday, with protest signs in hand waiting to talk to KISD Superintendent John Craft and other district employees. For the past five months, Andrews has consistently protested outside KISD headquarters twice a week since the start of the school year in August.
Andrews, joined by Kay Robertson, of Killeen, stood outside in cold, wet weather with a clear message for administration.
“I call it the SOS campaign: Save our students, save our staff, stop omicron’s spread, and shut our schools,” Andrews said in a phone interview Monday.
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, and teachers and students continue to get sick, the protesters said now is the time for the KISD board and administration to act.
But Monday, in a video-recorded conversation with Craft, the superintendent had a positive outlook on the COVID-19 situation.
According to the video, Andrews asked Craft Monday morning if he would shut the district down - as other school districts such as nearby Salado, Academy and Jarrell independent school districts have done.
“Not at this point,” Craft told Andrews. “We’re watching student and staff absences three times a day, actually we’re in a lot better shape this morning than since the last seven days.”
As of Monday morning, according to the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard, KISD reported 791 active cases of COVID-19 among 551 students and 240 employees. KISD’s case count was up to 828 on Friday.
A Herald article published Sunday detailed the plight of six teachers who said they are in dire need of a break and additional staff.
“This is a first time I’ve really protested anything,” Robertson said in a phone interview Monday. “My main reason is because it concerns children.”
During the 2020-2021 school year, two KISD educators and one student lost their lives following battles with COVID-19.
Robertson and Andrews said they would like to see the district and school board do more to protect students and staff.
“I think they need to pause,” Andrews said. “I think they need to shut the schools, as other districts have done.”
If closing the schools is out of the question, Andrews said a temporary mask mandate may help curb the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant.
“Just from now until spring break, or if they can’t do that, just do it for two weeks,” she said. “Do something different. You do nothing but the same thing, over and over. Each time you wait and see, you are devastating your employees, and destroying your workforce.”
In a YouTube video published Wednesday, Craft confirmed classes of students without teachers are being corralled in gyms, cafeterias, and auditoriums due to the shortage of substitute teachers - but said the district plans to remain open until the end of the school year.
To view the district’s video about the current rise in COVID cases and absences visit: https://bit.ly/3KFULRO.
Andrews said the superintendent’s response Monday was disheartening.
“I’m shocked,” she said. “I’m disturbed, if the parents know and if I know, if everybody else knows how bad it is, how can he have the audacity to say that to my face? It’s one thing to try to put a good spin on a tragic situation because there’s nothing you can do – a hurricane, or a house burned to the ground - but that’s not the case, there’s so much he could be doing right now and he’s not.”
Andrews and Robertson asked members of the public to join them at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the KISD school board meeting at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.