The Killeen Independent School District has applied for grant funding through the Environmental Protection Agency for a fleet of new electric buses.
In the near future, if approved by the EPA, KISD bus drivers could plug in their vehicles at a charging station at the end of the day rather than refuel with increasingly expensive diesel gasoline.
In 2021, Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which included $5 billion set aside for “decarbonizing” America’s school bus fleet, according to the EPA.
During KISD’s board meeting Tuesday evening, KISD Board Vice President asked acting-Chief Financial Officer, and current Deputy Superintendent, Megan Bradley if the district was pursuing federal funding for electric buses.
Bradley said the district’s EPA grant application requested between 10 to 12 electric buses.
“The grant will pay for the setup and the charging as well as the buses themselves,” she said.
Board member JoAnn Purser asked Bradley to provide the board with an update on the current age of KISD’s buses and the number of students who ride the bus.
“I just want to make sure that we don’t fall behind on the fleet,” Purser said. “I think that’s real important, because in the last six years we’ve added a lot of buildings, and I just want to make sure we keep up with the kids.”
The board member also wanted to better understand how the district determines how many children can fit to one bus seat.
“We have some students who are muscular and big and I just want to make sure that three to a seat works for all of those kids,” she said. “I just want to make sure we have enough buses, and that means how many kids are on a route, and I just want to make sure the size of the children work with the count that you’re putting together. No offense to anybody, but I do know that there are some little kids out there probably getting squished.”
Bradley told the board she would provide an update on the district’s bus fleet.
KISD’s next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
