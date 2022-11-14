This week, the Killeen Independent School District received its largest donation ever, a donation the district said will “greatly impact the lives of local students," according to a news release.
MacKenzie Scott, an Amazon stakeholder and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, cited the “incredible work” the district does when she made her $18 million donation.
KISD Superintendent John Craft thanked Scott and her foundation for choosing KISD to benefit from the generous gift. He noted that the multi-million-dollar donation would be life-changing for district families for years to come.
“Upon receiving notification that we would be a recipient of such a large donation in support of our work as a school district, I was completely speechless,” Craft said. “As I began understanding the magnitude of the generous support Ms. MacKenzie Scott is offering to a select group of organizations committed to serving those less fortunate, I found myself humbled and incredibly grateful.”
Craft recognized the magnitude of a gift of that size.
“The sheer magnitude of a donation like this carries with it the responsibility to positively affect so many lives for years to come,” Craft said. “We will be finalizing a recommended plan for the Board of Trustees to consider in the coming weeks that will directly impact the students it is intended to help serve at the core. Internalizing the life-changing affect the proceeds will soon have on so many is beyond exciting.
“I can only attempt to express my sincere appreciation to Ms. Scott and the foundation, and I know it will ultimately be the families impacted first-hand who will best be able to articulate our gratitude.”
According to the release, “Killeen ISD is one of the largest, most diverse school districts in the state,” with more than 44,000 students.
Scott has donated large amounts of money of late, including $85 million to the Girl Scouts in October, according to the Associated Press. Forbes estimates that she has donated more than $14.4 billion since her divorce from Bezos.
According to multiple media outlets, Scott has donated to school districts throughout the year.
