donation

MacKenzie Scott, Amazon stakeholder, recently made a large donation to the Killeen Independent School District.

This week, the Killeen Independent School District received its largest donation ever, a donation the district said will “greatly impact the lives of local students," according to a news release.

MacKenzie Scott, an Amazon stakeholder and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, cited the “incredible work” the district does when she made her $18 million donation.

