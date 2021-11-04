The Killeen Independent School District earned two awards by state and national government entities for its fiscal transparency and financial excellence, according to a news release from KISD on Thursday.
The district was awarded a “Transparency Star Award” from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts as well as a “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence” in financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association.
“The state recognizes local governments for going beyond required reporting guidelines to make financial information available and to make data clear and meaningful for the public through the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release Thursday.
The Transparency Star in traditional finances requires entities such as KISD make financial information accessible online.
The list of items available includes the following:
- Expenditures as total and per capita or per student
- Revenues from all entity funds expressed as total and per capita or per student amounts
- Total full-time equivalent positions for all personnel
- Revenues from property taxes as total and per capita or per student
- Revenues from sales taxes as total and per capita or per student
KISD makes raw budget information for the current fiscal year available, officials said, as well as raw format check registers for three complete fiscal years, and budgets and annual financial reports from the last five years.
KISD earned the Certificate of Achievement from the Government Finance Officers Association for the 30th year in a row.
“This is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting,” Maya said.
The award is given to local governments who demonstrate a constructive “full spirit of disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report, according to KISD’s release.
“The KISD Business Services Team is to be applauded for their tremendous efforts in ensuring our community is provided excellent fiscal transparency related to the financial operations of the District. The Texas Comptroller’s Office acknowledgement of their work speaks volumes, and we remain very proud of our Chief Financial Officer, Megan Bradley and her entire team,” KISD Superintendent John Craft said in a news release.
