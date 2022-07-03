Inappropriate language, “Anti-White” Facebook posts, sexual harassment, assault, and theft were a few of the accusations hurled at Killeen Independent School District employees, according to more than a dozen investigative reports obtained by the Herald.
Killeen ISD released 14 reports Thursday responsive to the Herald’s September public information request for all investigative reports written by KISD Director of District Safety and Investigations, and former DEA agent, Charles “Chuck” Kelley.
The new documents KISD released just before the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and weeklong school district closure, highlight how the district’s top investigator responded to complaints made against KISD employees between 2018 and 2021.
Since the investigative reports were released in no chronological or alphabetical order, it is unclear why KISD selected these particular investigations to go public with now.
Questions submitted to the district’s school attorney and communications team Friday morning about the documents’ selection were not immediately returned as of deadline Friday.
KISD is closed until Monday, July 11.
BACKGROUND
Last fall, on Sept. 22, the Herald submitted a request under the Texas Public Information Act for, “All internal audit reports and administrative investigation reports from the Director of District Safety and Investigations Charles ‘Chuck’ Kelley during his time with the Killeen Independent School District.”
KISD initially tried to withhold the release of Kelley’s investigative reports and audits with an appeal to the Texas Attorney General’s office, but their request was partially overturned.
“Killeen parents, residents, and taxpayers have a right to know what is going on with investigations in KISD,” the Herald wrote to the attorney general’s office in response to the school district’s attempt to block the reports’ release.
After months of appeals and complaints to the Texas Attorney General, and a payment of $306.60 from the Herald, the district began releasing redacted documents to the newspaper in June.
REPORTS
The district is expected to redact, and produce, roughly 100 investigative reports in all, responsive to the Herald’s public information request. So far, the Herald has received two batches of documents from KISD since June.
Each of Kelley’s investigative reports received Thursday are roughly three to 11 pages long.
All of the 14 Kelley documents include a summary of the complaint, investigation methodology, a summary of the testimony and evidence, notes, and the investigators’s findings.
According to the reports, Kelley has the power to summon students and staff for interrogation on district property, advise departments on new policy, and instruct the Killeen ISD police department to issue criminal trespassing warnings.
Out of more than 45,000 students, and 6,000 employees, it is unclear why these particular 14 complaints made it to Kelley’s desk and not the Human Resources Department or the Killeen ISD Police Department.
Between 2018 and September 2021, Kelley investigated a middle school aide accused of pinching a student, a senior district official in the superintendent’s office accused of assisting students filing grievance forms, a transportation driver for leaving his truck unlocked at Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, an elementary aide accused of racism against Black people, and a middle school aide accused of racism against White people.
Kelley investigated a high school administrative employee for aggressive behavior, two middle school custodians accused of theft, three elementary school custodians for an alleged inappropriate conversation, an elementary school custodian accused of theft, the vehicle use of the entire facilities/maintenance department, a male elementary school employee accused of sexually harassing female coworkers, and a high school football coach accused of assaulting a student.
The employment status of the employees Kelley investigated was unknown as of Saturday.
On July 14, according to Kelley, a Bell County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip was submitted alleging a Harker Heights High School custodian was selling or offering to sell psychedelic mushrooms on campus.
The Crime Stopper’s tip included photos of the alleged mushrooms for sale and claimed the district employee had been growing the mushrooms for a year.
In interviews with HHHS staff, Kelley learned of another complaint about the custodian from a female caller named “Megan” alleging the district employee brought mushrooms to campus to sell.
According to the district’s report, the alleged mushroom-dealing custodian told the investigator Megan was “his ex-girlfriend and that she was making up things to get him into trouble.”
After Kelley inquired further about Megan, the custodian said he no longer wished to answer his questions.
“I advised (the custodian) that his refusal to cooperate with a District investigation would negatively affect his employment status,” the report states.
“At the end of the interview, I advised (the custodian) that since he was not willing to cooperate and answer questions, the interview was terminated and he should leave the office,” Kelley wrote in the report, adding the employee “ultimately resigned.”
Kelley concluded there was “sufficient information” that the Heights High custodian had been growing illegal mushrooms at his residence and did possess narcotics while at HHHS.
It is unclear from the report how Kelley proved the employee was in possession of an illegal substance on district property.
The Herald will provide detailed accounts of the remaining 13 KISD investigative reports in coming weeks.
