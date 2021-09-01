The Killeen Independent School District reported 327 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff Wednesday, a 49% increase in positive cases since Monday, according to the district’s online dashboard.
All but two Killeen ISD campuses — Maxdale and Peebles elementary schools — have active cases of COVID-19, according to KISD dashboard data last updated Wednesday at 8:31 a.m.
There are reportedly 258 students and 69 staff members infected with COVID-19, according to the district’s data.
Fifty-nine percent of KISD’s active COVID-19 cases are among elementary school students and staff, according to the dashboard.
At the elementary level, 148 students and 46 employees have reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Wednesday’s COVID case count equates to about 0.66% of the district’s total population — the district has over 40,000 students and 6,800 employees.
To see individual campus data, view the district’s online COVID-19 tracker at killeenisd.org/dashboard. The dashboard includes data KISD has collected since school started Aug. 16.
Killeen High School has 29 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, the highest of any high school in the district, according to the dashboard.
Willow Springs Elementary has 31 active COVID-19 cases, the highest of any school in the district. About 3.52% of Willow Springs Elementary students and staff have tested positive for the virus.
If a Killeen ISD campus reaches 5% COVID positivity rate, according to district protocol, an investigation would take place to determine whether the school campus should close to prevent further communal spread.
Killeen High, Willow Springs Elementary and Saegert Elementary schools account for a quarter of all KISD’s active COVID-19 cases.
Between March 2020 and June 1 of this year, KISD recorded more than 1,800 cases of COVID-19.
The district’s newly redesigned COVID-19 dashboard, released Thursday, no longer includes the running total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in 2020.
