The Killeen Independent School District reported 25 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff Monday, according to the district’s online dashboard.
Killeen ISD’s latest COVID-19 numbers represent a significant decrease for the district which saw an all-time daily high of 425 cases spike on Sept. 4.
Eleven Killeen ISD school campuses reported at least one active case of COVID-19, according to KISD’s online dashboard last updated at 6:09 a.m. Monday.
Monday’s COVID case count equates to about 0.05% of the district’s total population — the district has over 44,000 students and 6,800 employees.
To see individual campus data, view the district’s online COVID-19 tracker at killeenisd.org/dashboard. The dashboard includes PCR lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases KISD has recorded since school started Aug. 16.
Between March 2020 to June 1 of this year, KISD recorded more than 1,800 cases of COVID-19. The district’s newly redesigned COVID-19 dashboard, released Aug. 26, no longer includes the running total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in 2020.
According to the latest data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Oct. 31, Killeen ISD has reported 2,214 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff so far this school year.
Statewide, public schools reported a total of 211,788 cases of COVID-19 among students and 38,865 cases among staff members since the start of the school year, according to Texas DSHS data available Monday.
