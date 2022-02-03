All Killeen Independent School District schools will be closed Friday, district officials announced early Thursday afternoon.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed the schools would remain closed Friday due to the ongoing winter weather conditions from Winter Storm Landon.
"Due to the well-below freezing temperatures forecast today and tomorrow, icy road conditions, and the continued uncertainty of power outages, Killeen ISD campuses and buildings will remain closed on Friday, February 4, 2022," Maya said in a news release. "For our students who wait for the school bus or even walk a short distance to school, the accumulation of ice on the ground and expected wind chill of 5 on tomorrow morning will be extremely dangerous. We understand that making this decision affects our employees, families, and our community; however, we feel it is the best decision to ensure the safety of all."
The possible postponement or cancellation of KISD extracurricular activities scheduled for Friday will be announced at a later time, she said.
"A final decision regarding any make-up days for today and tomorrow will be forthcoming," she said. "These weather-related closures will not impact employee pay. Please take the severe weather situation and road safety warnings seriously. Several warming centers are open across the area if you and your family lose power or need shelter. Our primary focus right now remains everyone’s safety."
Maya said the district looks forward to seeing students and employees on Monday.
Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas, both based in Killeen, announced Wednesday they will be closed Friday as well.
