Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the release of $11.2 billion in federal funds Wednesday intended to help public schools address the learning loss and unanticipated costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Killeen ISD is slated to receive a total of $86.3 million in federal stimulus dollars, while Copperas Cove ISD will be allocated a total of $9.9 million, according to the Texas Education Agency.
The large allocation is part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package signed into law on March 11.
For weeks, Texas educators and lawmakers have been calling on state leaders to release the funds to Texas’ ailing public schools.
Now that the funds have been officially released, school districts may apply for a portion of the federal funds through the Texas Education Agency.
“Due to federal requirements, two-thirds of the funds are available immediately under grants administered by the Texas Education Agency, with the final one-third to be distributed contingent upon approval by the U.S. Department of Education,” according to a news release from the governor.
Killeen ISD, with an enrollment of about 40,000 students, will be able to apply for the initial allocation of $57.5 million immediately, with the remaining $28.7 million to be available dependent upon approval by the Department of Education.
“Killeen ISD will apply for the grant, that will be managed by TEA, to receive up to $57.56mm of which 20% will be required to address learning responding to students’ social, emotional, and academic needs and addressing the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underrepresented student groups,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Thursday.
Copperas Cove ISD, which has about 8,300 students, will have an initial allocation of $6.6 million with an additional $3.3 million waiting in the wings upon federal approval.
The funds must be spent by September 2024, according to the Texas Education Agency.
“To ensure this pandemic does not become a generational education crisis, we expect, and students deserve, for this funding to be used to remediate the progress lost due to the pandemic,” Abbott said in his announcement Wednesday. “This will ensure that Texas students will be ready to fill the jobs created in and attracted to this state.”
Abbott said more federal funds for Texas public schools will be “coming soon.”
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, of Beaumont, said the federal funds “will help close the gap for our students who have fallen behind as a result of COVID-19.”
“Now more than ever, our state must work in unison to ensure our students remain competitive and have the tools they need to succeed,” Phelan said in the announcement Wednesday.
(1) comment
You're welcome from the American TAXPAYERS!!!!!! Your great, great, great grandchildren will be pay for this mess.
