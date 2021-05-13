Antonio Fox, a senior at Harker Heights High School, is planning a community project from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lions Club Park in Killeen to provide the community and police officers a space to cultivate positive relationships within a fun environment. The event is open to the public.
A recipient of the 2021 Murphy Lee Service Scholarship through the Educated Angels organization, Fox was given the opportunity to develop a scholarship project, which he titled “It Takes Both Sides to Bridge the Gap.”
“The purpose of this event is to help repair the perceived relationship between our community and law enforcement officers and provide a safe and fun space to help breed that positive interaction,” Fox said. Fox’s desire to become a law enforcement officer after college has pushed him to create opportunities to bridge gaps now in hopes to create a better future for all.
Closing out National Police Week May 8-15, the event at Lions Club Park will feature ice breakers, group discussions, field day activities, and provide opportunities for engagement between local police officers and members of the community.
Officers from Killeen ISD, Killeen and Harker Heights police departments and the Bell County constables will attend the event and participate in activities.
Fox said he hopes the project will become an annual event in the community.
