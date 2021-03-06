From America’s history of slavery, through the Civil Rights movement to today, it’s the everyday heroes who have changed the world and continue to change it for the better.
Meadows Elementary School fifth-graders culminated a biographical study of African American figures Tuesday with a live history museum, dressing the part and speaking facts about a wide range of leaders who brought lasting change.
Evah Sierra played the role of Sojourner Truth, known for the Underground Railroad that led scores of slaves to freedom through the American South.
“She was an activist,” the fifth-grader said. “She wanted to escape slavery and she did. She changed the world. She made it better.”
Naobi Oxendine-Degree chose a lesser-known figure whose refusal to give up her seat on a public bus preceded Rosa Parks’ famous civil disobedience by nine months.
Claudette Colvin was just 15 when she stood up for herself on a city bus. “It’s cool to know that Rosa Parks was not the only one,” Oxendine-Degree said. “She was not the only one who wanted equality.”
The fifth-graders in Nicole Garcia’s class completed their study prior to the ice storm that brought an unexpected break in class and pushed the timeline project into March, which begins Women’s History Month.
The front of Garcia’s classroom door features Vice President Kamala Harris, the recently elected first woman to hold that office. She’s also Asian and African American.
The teacher came up with 80 African American leaders for her students to choose from. The list included scientists, athletes, musicians and lots of women.
“I wanted to include people you don’t know about,” she said. “It’s cool to see how students connect with the people they chose. A lot of them chose activists.”
Madison Groenendal chose Patricia Bath, a woman who patented a laser probe used in eye surgery. The student noticed that the female inventor dealt with racial and gender inequality issues.
“I liked the project,” she said. “It was fun to dress up in character.” She and her mom spent significant time at a thrift store getting the outfit right.
Several students chose Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court justice. Others chose baseball great Willie Mays and jazz trumpeter Louie Armstrong. Another chose Charles Drew, a surgeon whose work made blood plasma donation possible.
“I hope they see that the difference they made matters even if they have never heard of the person,” the teacher explained. “You don’t have to be in the spotlight to make a difference.”
