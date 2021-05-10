Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent, both in the nation and in each congressional district. On Saturday, Congressman John Carter, R-Round Rock, held a ceremony to announce and congratulate the winners of District 31, which includes Killeen Independent School District.
Two Killeen ISD students, Markira Rolla of Early College High School and Joseph Mahan of Killeen High School were in attendance and placed in the art competition.
Markira Rolla received first place in the computer-generated art category with her piece, “African American.”
Joseph Mahan entered his piece, “Aries,” in the mixed media category and received third place.
Carter stated in a press release that, “to every student who participated, you have demonstrated that our world has a bright and creative future ahead with you taking the lead. You have represented TX-31 very well.”
The Best in Show award went to Mehak Gaba, of Vista Ridge High School, for her piece, Beauty of Confidence.
