On the first day of school in a new building during an already unusual year, students and staff at Pershing Park Elementary School expressed grateful relief to open their brand-new building.
Students occupied the new school for the first time Wednesday, the start of the spring semester in Killeen ISD.
“Our kids are super excited,” said Pershing Park Principal Jessica Taylor. “Our parents have been amazing, driving up, wishing us a happy new year.”
Much of the past semester, school staff members packed up the now-closed Pershing Park Elementary School that first opened in 1962.
The new building is adjacent to the old one on Central Texas Expressway in Killeen. It features two stories, as well as stairwell learning spaces, added classroom technology, flex furniture and a full indoor gym.
This fall, the new Pershing Park will add the current Sugar Loaf Elementary School students, completing the scheduled consolidation of the two schools.
On Dec. 18, the final day of school prior to the two-week holiday break, many Pershing Park teachers walked their students to the new building for an initial tour.
On Tuesday, the first day back for school employees, Pershing Park and Sugar Loaf staff members combined for a breakfast and tour at the new structure.
“Students are learning new hallway rules,” Taylor said of the first day of class in the building. “They are looking in awe at the building. There is just excitement, a new start.”
Pre-kindergarten teacher Mary Woodlief took her young students on a tour, walking from their classroom up the main hallway to the library, clinic and administrative offices.
In class, the teacher showed her excited students the contents of their new learning centers, prompting curious questions and excited comments.
Upstairs, third-graders in Bertha Hernandez’ class worked through word problems with the use of a ceiling-mounted projector. The worked in groups at desks that included writable surfaces.
“We are so excited,” said Hernandez. “We are grateful to have a brand-new school. It’s a new year gift.”
“Today is their first day working here,” she said. “Some had mixed feelings about leaving the other school. Now, they see it and they are excited.”
Third-grader Alondra Rivera confirmed her teacher’s words. “It’s pretty,” she said of the new school.
“Everything is new,” she said. “I’m excited we’re on the second floor. I like the cafeteria. I like the colors. We have desks we can write on.”
“Everyone had to come together and do their part,” Taylor said of the packing, moving and organizing effort. “Everyone is proud.”
