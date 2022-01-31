This weekend, 151 students from Killeen ISD will compete in the annual Bell County Youth Fair, hosted at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, nearly double the participation rates than that of surrounding school districts. Of the students competing, more than one-third of them will be entering animal projects.
Beginning Friday, February 4, and continuing through Saturday, February 12, students will compete in events such as Fashion Revue, Family and Consumer Sciences, Agricultural Production, Livestock, and more. Students who participate in agricultural classes and the local chapter of FFA are given the opportunity to enter the fair, one of many competitions offered throughout the school year.
KISD Career Center – 81 students
Killeen High School – 13 students
Ellison High School – 37 students
Shoemaker High School – 12 students
Harker Heights High School – 8 students
