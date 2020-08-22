The pre-kindergarten teacher reads a book about a bear named Corduroy, carefully displaying the pictures and pausing at times to ask questions, then praising her listeners for their answers.
Even if you know Harker Heights Elementary School teacher Brittany Orr is recording herself reading, it’s easy to forget and listen for student response.
It’s a feature of virtual schooling to hear teachers provide instruction in loud presentation voices to empty chairs, sometimes to a live, online audience and sometimes recording for students to access later.
After clearing the initial hurdles of frustration the first day of school, fifth-grade teacher Sara Mossman saw her virtual class grow to 27 students by Wednesday.
Slowly, patiently she worked with her students in a live zoom session to access, read and upload documents.
On Thursday, she directed her fifth-graders to read a passage and then worked with them to identify elements of the historical narrative – who, what, when, where and why.
The hour-and-a-half-long morning session goes fast, the teacher said, but it’s important to allow students time to chat with each other at the start and the end of the class. “They want to be here,” she said.
Polling her students on the fourth day of virtual school, they indicated they were feeling good about using technology. “I wish you were here with me,” she said, “but this is the best we can do right now.”
In another hallway, pre-kindergarten teachers Orr and Wanda Salgado and recorded lessons for their 4-year-old students to hear later.
They are conducting 5-minute Zoom calls with individual students and parents and trying to record three- or four-days’ worth of lessons at a time.
“Honestly, I’ve had such positive reaction,” said Orr, explaining that the virtual setting, while challenging, has spawned new levels of parent involvement already.
“I miss them terribly,” she said of her young students. “This is my passion. They are such sponges for information.”
Pre-kindergarten teachers are urging parents to follow a consistent routine, such as language arts lessons in the morning, followed by lunch and the usual nap, then math and science in the afternoon and finishing between 3 and 4 in the afternoon if possible.
Eastern Hills Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Bridget Williams also misses the typical face-to-face instruction but said the first week of virtual schooling has been surprisingly satisfying.
She likes to share a science video with each of her six classes and divide the students into virtual break-out rooms for small-group collaboration.
Williams has found her sixth-graders are more likely to participate in small groups than all together. The learning platform allows her to check on each room individually.
“When I found out we were doing this, I dreaded it, but I’ve actually enjoyed every second of it,” she said. “They collaborate and share. They are really working hard and doing their assignments.”
