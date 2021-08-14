Slowly, inside the office of the new school, a line formed and teachers met one another, shared stories and expressed their growing excitement.
As supplies continue to arrive daily, teachers at the new Pat Carney Elementary School in Killeen picked up their room keys Aug. 2 and began hauling in supplies in anticipation of the fast-approaching 2021-2022 school year start.
Carney Elementary is one of four new schools opening in town, along with Killeen, Clifton Park and Pershing Park elementary schools.
For Paige Gawryszewski, entering her 20th year as an educator, it is the start of leading a school as principal.
“We’re excited,” said the first-year principal, seated at her desk in an office she hasn’t quite finished organizing.
Smiling widely as teachers next door picked up their keys, she said, “some of these teachers I’m meeting for the first time in person.”
“We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. I know they are so excited to move into their classrooms.”
On July 29, teachers new to KISD participated in the annual New Teacher Induction. The rest returned Aug. 3, launching two weeks of professional development leading to the first day of school Aug. 16.
Like many of the excited educators, kindergarten teacher Alyssa Gilmore said she recruited a few family members to help her bring in supplies collected from four years of teaching. She couldn’t wait, though and began the unpacking early.
“It’s really exciting. I’ve never been part of a new school before,” she said, pointing out the stacks of new supplies the district provides. “It’s a new school so we have new everything. It’s going to be exciting to see what we can engineer here.”
Upstairs, third-grade teacher Wendy Boucher and her daughter Joanne moved desks and adjustable chairs around.
Entering her ninth year of teaching, Boucher agreed everything about starting fresh was exciting.
“This is exciting for everyone,” she said, “for the community, for the staff and for the students. It’s a brand-new school in a brand-new location.”
From her upstairs window, one could look down onnewly-cut streets and freshly-constructed houses in the west Killeen neighborhood.
“As a teacher, I’m excited to meet my students and the new team here.”
“There’s always some nervousness,” said Gilmore, “but every school year we start fresh, especially this year. It’s exciting.”
“We’re ready to start seeing kids,” said Gawryszewski.
Bringing educators together and helping them grow is what motivates the new principal. “They have all these new ideas,” she said. “Listening to them reminds me how lucky and blessed I am to work with them and learn from them.”
Meet the Teacher was scheduled at all KISD elementary schools Thursday.
New school dedication ceremonies were held last Sunday at Killeen Elementary School and Pershing Park Elementary School.
Pat Carney Elementary School hosts an 11 a.m. dedication ceremony today. Clifton Park Elementary School hosts its dedication ceremony at 3 p.m. today.
