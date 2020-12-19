Teachers took advantage of time on a recent Friday to plan out lessons during the Killeen school district’s second remote learning day.
While 2,800-plus teachers collaborated in grade-level groups and labored in their classrooms to build or record lessons, classroom aids, campus administrators and central office staff members guided activities for the small number of students on campus.
At Harker Heights Elementary School, small groups of students divided by grade level spread out in classrooms or rotated through library, cafeteria and gym space during the day.
One of the activities was writing letters to Santa.
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department, it turns out, has a connection to the jolly elf and collects letters for delivery and manages to answer the letters.
Harker Heights Elementary School Principal Carolyn Dugger took the opportunity Friday to guide letter writing lessons for first- and second-graders. The school has a red mailbox next to the office for the collection of Santa letters.
That kind of support allowed teachers to take advantage of a truly rare gift – a quiet classroom.
Bilingual kindergarten teacher Beatriz Molina pasted together candy canes for a spelling activity. She and colleague Shawnette Simmons agreed the seven days of planning time make a huge difference.
Molina said she was able during last month’s remote learning day to complete two or three weeks’ worth of online activities and planned out activities with her partner teacher.
“This is very difficult to do during a regular school day,” said Molina. Both teachers said they were able to cut back on the number of days they stay after school to plan.
“Before, we were staying after school two or three days a week,” said Simmons. “Now, we can go home.” Other teachers, they said, use the time to grade student work and check on virtual learners’ progress.
Just before the Thanksgiving break, said Simmons, she counted more than 500 assignments compiled from her seven virtual students in a week-and-a-half.
“This day is so helpful,” she said. “It’s probably the most helpful thing the district could do.”
At Harker Heights High School, the Crimson Belles dance team and orchestra provided a holiday show during the day prior to an evening performance in the school auditorium as teachers worked in classrooms to get ahead.
Science teacher Suzanne Thompson is also extremely excited about extra planning days. She teaches two different engineering classes, two levels of physics and computer science.
Some of the coursework lends itself to online activities, but the advanced engineering is something she has to prepare. She’s not complaining, though. The STEM teacher said her students come ready to work.
“It’s so helpful,” said Thompson, who was literally surrounded by her students’ work set on lab tables and hanging from the ceiling. “It’s a game changer.”
“I think we went from survival mode to actually feeling like we could get ahead,” she said of herself and a partner science teacher. “Plus, we are putting together a better product for our students.”
Last month, the KISD Board of Trustees added seven remote learning days to the school calendar, along with seven early dismissal days in the spring to help teachers plan for dual in-person and virtual teaching.
