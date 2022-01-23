Halfway through the second school year upended by COVID-19, some Killeen Independent School District teachers say they are desperate for help — and on the verge of giving up — as the virus continues to sicken co-workers and students amid a worsening staff shortage that has persisted all school year.
The names of the six Killeen ISD educators quoted in this article have been withheld, per their request, because they fear retaliation from the school district. The Herald honored their request because the newspaper’s staff felt it was important and timely for their voices to be heard.
“The thing I wish people would understand: The house is on fire,” a Killeen ISD teacher said by phone Thursday. “We’re wearing gasoline drenched clothes and we’re expected to smile and pretend everything is OK. The house is on fire and nobody is talking about it.”
She said her school had more than a dozen classes without teachers or a substitute one day last week.
“Every day I know I’m covering a class, because at this point we already know we’re not going to get subs,” she said. “If there were subs we’d already have them by now.”
Another KISD teacher said she is exhausted and the current conditions are “just too much.”
“We are asked to cover classes during every free period we have every single day because there simply aren’t enough substitute teachers on campus,” she said by email Thursday. “We are exhausted. Physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausted. Weekends are spent grading papers and prepping lessons that normally we’d have time for during our off periods but right now we don’t have any off periods.”
The teachers said the exhaustion isn’t limited to just educators.
“Campus administrators are worn out and exhausted and constantly trying to figure out how to pretend the fire is not there while also trying to keep their staff from burning,” said the teacher in the phone interview.
‘Where are they cleaning’
Killeen ISD says cleaning measures are taking place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campuses, but some employees say that is not the case at their campuses.
“They keep saying there’s cleaning and I’m wondering where they are cleaning,” said the teacher who spoke to the Herald by phone. “When we came back in January, I walked in and the trash from December was still in there.”
Another KISD teacher said the district needs to step up cleaning measures, among other things.
“When I had kids test positive, I would’ve expected a deep cleaning, all tables wiped, but I know they’re not,” he said. “The only way my tables get cleaned are if I do it or the kids do it. They say they’re spraying but I’m seeing no evidence of it.”
The teacher said he’s decided this will likely be his last year with the district.
“I’ve just about had enough of it,” he said. “I’m worried I’ll get it and bring it home to my wife.”
‘We’re drowning’
Watching KISD Superintendent John Craft’s YouTube video Wednesday, was like adding salt to a wound, teachers said.
Wednesday Craft took to the video platform to inform parents and employees that COVID was affecting everything from the classroom to the school bus, and some student’s may experience class changes because of the teacher shortage. To view Craft’s YouTube video visit https://bit.ly/3ACA44F.
“This means your student’s class may be combined with another,” Craft said. “Or they may have a substitute or an administrator covering the class for the day. Several classes are gathering for instruction in the auditorium, cafeteria, and, or gym to ensure students are receiving high-quality instruction from KISD-certified educators.”
A KISD education professional who asked to keep her title generic because the district may retaliate, said she couldn’t believe the words coming out of the superintendent’s mouth Wednesday when he referred to combined classes as “high-quality instruction.”
“Is he lying to himself, lying to make himself look good? Why don’t they want the truth out,” she said. “Here’s the reality: We need help and we’re not getting it.”
She said her son even called Craft’s bluff when he heard it.
“My son was like, ‘Mom, we’re not getting an education when we’re sitting in a gym’,” the educator said.
She told the Herald a fifth of her campus’ staff were out sick Thursday.
Another KISD teacher wrote the Herald to say the district is not being completely honest.
“I am extremely shocked and frustrated at the lack of transparency of Dr. Craft to the public and teachers about what is actually happening inside our school walls,” she said in an email to the Herald Thursday.
Another KISD teacher said the public is not getting an accurate picture of the crisis.
“We are drowning,” she said in an email to the Herald Thursday. “The perception that the district is putting out to the public is ridiculous. The COVID numbers being reported are not accurate. The district only counts the PCR test reports not the rapid tests, yet the test the district offers for free is the rapid test. Teachers are having to cover 4-6 classes in the cafeteria and let me tell you, there is definitely no instruction or learning taking place.”
The teacher said her campus is pulling special education staff from their assigned positions to cover for the lack of general education teachers — leaving special education students without the services under federal law they are legally required to receive.
“It is insane all the stress the district is putting on their teachers,” she said.
The conditions the teachers describe are similar to what they experienced in the fall but worse now that additional teachers have quit, resigned or are out sick.
“Literally it’s dicey every week whether we’re coming back,” said the first teacher mentioned in this article. “Those are the conversations we’re having off to the side. ...We give so much importance to people at the top who have been out of the classroom for 10 years. What I need to see is district leadership actually taking the time to go back to the classroom.”
All of the teachers said teaching at KISD during a pandemic is causing a strain on their physical and mental health.
One of the teachers said she’s adopted a routine of not drinking water during the day because she simply doesn’t have the ability to leave her classroom for a restroom break. She said she doesn’t know how long she’s going to make it in KISD at this rate.
“I’m really thinking about whether I want to stay in Texas,” she said. “This is just some Texas stuff right here. This is not education everywhere, this is Texas messing with education. ...Maybe I need to go where I’m appreciated and valued.”
The education professional said she’s disappointed in the way KISD has handled the pandemic.
“I came to Killeen with a fresh start, but that excitement has declined and declined,” she said. “Every year it’s harder and harder. I thought we were one of the good ones. I thought it’d be different. It’s a joke at the end of the day.”
Request
The educators suggested the district should close for two weeks until the current omicron surge drops off, implement a mask mandate, or have a virtual option for those who are sick at home.
The education professional said she would like to see the district go one-to-one, meaning each student has a device to participate in virtual learning at home, like Belton ISD does.
“I think we honestly do have the ability to go one-to-one, I just don’t know if the district wants to put the money in or not,” she said.
One of the teachers said he is in support of a virtual option.
“I think you could do a split — virtual and school,” he said. “I think you should give parents the option.”
He also encouraged the Texas Education Agency to suspend STAAR testing until the pandemic is over.
“We’re still basing everything on these standardized tests, when we really need to be going back to teaching and away from testing and just allowing kids to grow,” he said. “The gaps are there and they’re not going away.”
At the Jan. 11 KISD school board meeting, Killeen Educators Association President Rachel Bourrage asked the district to close until the omicron surge is over, and mandate masks.
On Thursday, Bourrage issued the following statement.
“Killeen Educators Association welcomes the video statement put out by the Superintendent in this time of crisis caused by Omicron sweeping through our schools,” Bourrage said. “Ploughing through can seem like a noble cause but it is not the safest. The Governor and TEA, by refusing to fund a virtual option as the pandemic surges has put students and employees in harms way. KEA would like to see the district introduce a mask mandate like many other districts have done in defiance of the Governor’s order. A short temporary closure of a few days should be an option under consideration.”
One of the teachers said it’s time for the district to do more to protect their staff — a one-time $1,000 retention stipend isn’t enough.
“When you have people crying out for help and saying, ‘Oh no, you’re fine,’ I think this would be a really excellent time to remind people three school board members are up for election,” she said, referring to an upcoming Killeen school board election on May 7. The seats currently occupied by long-time Killeen ISD school board members Susan Jones, Corbett Lawler and Shelley Wells will be up for grabs.
DISTRICT
The Herald relayed a summary of the reported employee concerns to the district Friday morning. KISD Communications Director Taina Maya issued the following statement Friday evening.
“Killeen ISD administrators from Learning Services and Central Office are supporting campuses throughout the day with classroom coverage, lunch duty, pick up and drop off, and front desk assistance,” Maya said in an email Friday. “We remain in constant communication with our campus principals, and they can request additional help throughout the day if needed. We monitor the number of staff and student absences multiple times and deploy help as requested. Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) may fund any loss of state aid as a result of the pandemic. We are grateful to the community members and parents who have risen to the call to volunteer at campuses and who have already begun the process to become a substitute teacher. Since Friday, we have had 109 people apply to be a substitute teacher. Our Fort Hood campuses remain under a mask mandate and all other employees and students are able to wear a mask.”
The district’s next board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
This is a sad situation for all students and teachers. My child is 504 which is a federal program. She only had one teacher all week. In her math class they didn’t even have a sub, but one day. No combining classes or anything. It was all independent study video and they had papers over the new material with a test at the end of the week. For my student that has accommodations in place. None of these were met. These federal accommodations. I have already called and reported the school. Special Ed students unlike my daughter that in a contained classroom have an IEP that is supposed to be followed. That is yo be reported to the TEA. All of this mess going on at KIDD can be reported to the TEA and an investigator will come in.
Use your voice!
We are failing these kids. We are failing these Teachers and School Staff Members. When we first moved here, a Secretary at HHHS thought the school system we came from was 'back water'. I explained to her that they had a phenomenal virtual & in person setup & that KISD was what would be considered 'back water'. Now it's a year later & even worse than back then! I don't understand why they make it out to be so hard to have quality virtual & in person learning here, in this part of Texas? Even a track program of in person learning would be better than this! These poor Teachers & Staff are being treated like garbage & you Parents are allowing it by not standing up & supporting their professional opinion. Your Children are being left behind... educationally & morally speaking. I do not care what your political views are. When it comes to your kids, you should move mountains to do right by them and, sadly, many here haven't and will not, all because they chose to make a pandemic political. Our children are our future and they deserve a good, quality education to provide them with a good chance at a good future. The Schools here also care more about Standardized Testing, than what's best for these kids to learn right now. The Staff that spoke up anonymously in this article are correct and their concerns should be heeded... before we have no one left to teach our kids at all. Please, if you're a Parent of Students in KISD, Speak out & Speak up at the meetings to get our Teachers & Kids what's best for them.
