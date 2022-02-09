The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved additional audits of the special education and human resources departments Tuesday.
Austin-based Gibson Consulting Group will conduct data analysis and site visits over the course of the next 12 months, beginning first with a human resources “follow-up audit.”
“I always like to say audits are an opportunity for us to become better, to look inside the organization as a school board,” KISD board Vice President Susan Jones said Tuesday. “It’s a tool for improvement, it’s not a hammer, and we always have to remember that.”
Jones is also the chairwoman of the district’s Board Audit Committee which meets behind closed doors to review audit findings before they are publicly released to the full school board.
Gibson employees Kent Ingram and David Osman presented an overview of their proposed audits and the cost associated with each of them during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Data collection for a “Learning Recovery Audit” to analyze student learning loss data, funded through federal COVID-19 stimulus funds, will begin in June, according to the Gibson representatives.
The remaining fiscal year 2022 audit cost will be about $114,000 funded through the district’s general fund.
For fiscal year 2023, the board unanimously approved a “re-audit” of the district’s special education department.
Parents have filed state complaints, Department of Education complaints, and sued over the district’s special education department in recent years.
During the public forum segment of Tuesday’s meeting, retired Col. Oliver Mintz, a school board candidate for Corbett Lawler’s Place 3 seat, highlighted the district’s continued special education struggles.
Mintz said the district’s beleaguered special education department has disproportionately affected military children with special needs who are stationed at Fort Hood.
“It puts military families who have children with special needs at a distinct disadvantage,” Mintz said urging the board to allocate additional financial resources to the department.
The district’s special education department has a “needs assistance” designation from the Texas Education Agency, according to the latest 2020-2021 Texas Academic Performance Report.
In 2015, a TEA investigation of the district found KISD to be non-compliant in that department — an issue that at that time had gone on for seven years.
The same agency that investigated KISD was investigated by the Department of Education and in 2018 found to have violated federal law by placing an 8.5% arbitrary cap on the number of special education students individual districts could serve — leading to the denial of needed educational services to thousands of special needs students in the state of Texas. As of 2021, the state education agency was still in the process of correcting its failures in that department.
KISD’s upcoming special education re-audit will look at dyslexia and “504” data in addition to special education services, according to Gibson representatives.
The district has conducted 19 audits with Gibson Consulting since 2013 including a 2016 special education audit.
The special education department of the Killeen Independent School District is in need of a …
The school board approved an optional $10,000 parent survey to go along with the upcoming special education audit — something Jones said Tuesday is “well worth the money for our program and for our children.”
KISD Superintendent John Craft said parent surveys in that department are “very favorable.”
“I think they’d welcome a survey,” Craft said of the special education department.
Gibson’s special education “re-audit” and a student services audit was unanimously approved for a total of $273,650.
